MER-C Distributes Hundreds of Aid Packages to Widows and Orphans in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The local team of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, distributed 200 food packages directly to tents in displacement camps, with priority given to widows and orphans.

According to a written statement received by MINA on Saturday, MER-C volunteers not only delivered the aid but also listened to the struggles and hardships faced by displaced families.

Many of the refugees suffer from illness without access to medicine, while others have lost loved ones, food supplies, and even clothing. The beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude for the assistance.

“We are very thankful to MER-C. Alhamdulillah, this aid means so much to us,” said one female recipient.

Refugees hope such support will continue amid the protracted crisis. Residents of Gaza also voiced appreciation for MER-C’s medical teams working on the ground.

“MER-C has always been generous and has helped us survive. They have upheld our dignity as refugees. We hope this aid continues and that no one in need is forgotten,” said another resident.

Earlier, on August 18, 2025, MER-C also distributed 1,950 food packages to staff members of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The tight blockade imposed by Israeli forces since March 2, 2025, has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of displaced people are struggling to survive with limited resources, facing acute hunger and malnutrition.[]

