MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – The local team of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in Gaza has distributed 1,950 food aid packages to the staff of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The aid was delivered directly by local MER-C volunteers. Each package contains staple food items valued at 440 shekels, or approximately Rp2,148,000 (around $140 USD), and is intended to ease the burden on Al-Shifa Hospital staff amid the worsening crisis. This information was shared by MER-C Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Al-Shifa Hospital manager expressed his gratitude for MER-C’s contribution.

“Today, we thank MER-C Indonesia for their contribution and assistance to the Al-Shifa Hospital staff by providing food that can support them. In this situation, I thank you again, and may Allah help you in the pursuit of justice and in helping fellow human beings,” he said.

Also Read: Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

In addition to the difficulties caused by the ongoing aggression since October 7, 2023, Gaza is currently facing a severe crisis due to the Israeli blockade. Residents of Gaza are struggling with a humanitarian disaster and widespread starvation due to a lack of food, medicine, and other necessities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza