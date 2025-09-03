SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – The local team of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in Gaza has distributed 1,950 food aid packages to the staff of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The aid was delivered directly by local MER-C volunteers. Each package contains staple food items valued at 440 shekels, or approximately Rp2,148,000 (around $140 USD), and is intended to ease the burden on Al-Shifa Hospital staff amid the worsening crisis. This information was shared by MER-C Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Al-Shifa Hospital manager expressed his gratitude for MER-C’s contribution.

“Today, we thank MER-C Indonesia for their contribution and assistance to the Al-Shifa Hospital staff by providing food that can support them. In this situation, I thank you again, and may Allah help you in the pursuit of justice and in helping fellow human beings,” he said.

Also Read: Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

In addition to the difficulties caused by the ongoing aggression since October 7, 2023, Gaza is currently facing a severe crisis due to the Israeli blockade. Residents of Gaza are struggling with a humanitarian disaster and widespread starvation due to a lack of food, medicine, and other necessities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

TagGaza aid distribution Gaza City MER-C

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • 3 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 61 Palestinians as Gaza City Military Aggression Intensifies

  • Sunday, 31 August 2025 - 07:16 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Gaza Faces Severe Water Crisis (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Cut Water Supply to Northern Gaza to Force Palestinian Displacement

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 14:02 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army to Mobilize 60,000 Reservists for Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 12:33 WIB
A press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) was attended by Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti. (Photo: Okezone)
Indonesia

Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us