MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has deployed its ninth Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to the Gaza Strip since March 18, 2024.

The latest team consists of three volunteers: Marissa Noriti as Liaison Officer, neurosurgeon Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana, SpBS, and obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Regintha Yasmeen Burju Bachtum, SpOG, according to MER-C’s official statement on Tuesday.

Deployment is being carried out in two stages via Jordan before entering Gaza by land as part of an international aid convoy. The first stage saw Dr. Eka and Marissa depart on July 22, while Dr. Regintha followed on July 27.

Dr. Eka has successfully entered Gaza with a World Health Organization (WHO) convoy and has begun his duties, while the other two volunteers await clearance to join the next WHO convoy.

The mission is expected to focus on Gaza City, pending confirmation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the WHO. The team will also assess MER-C’s extended program at the Al-Aqsa B Clinic in Khan Younis, which has proven valuable to residents.

“We will explore ways to enhance the clinic’s services to make them even more beneficial,” Marissa said, adding that while the priority remains medical assistance, food aid may also be provided due to the severe hunger crisis.

MER-C called on Indonesians for continued support as Gaza faces worsening conditions, with over two million people, including one million children, suffering from acute food shortages due to an almost total blockade since March 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

