SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA The Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has deployed its ninth Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to the Gaza Strip since March 18, 2024.

The latest team consists of three volunteers: Marissa Noriti as Liaison Officer, neurosurgeon Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana, SpBS, and obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Regintha Yasmeen Burju Bachtum, SpOG, according to MER-C’s official statement on Tuesday.

Deployment is being carried out in two stages via Jordan before entering Gaza by land as part of an international aid convoy. The first stage saw Dr. Eka and Marissa depart on July 22, while Dr. Regintha followed on July 27.

Dr. Eka has successfully entered Gaza with a World Health Organization (WHO) convoy and has begun his duties, while the other two volunteers await clearance to join the next WHO convoy.

Also Read: UK Explores Renewable Energy Partnership in Central Java, Offers Investments and Scholarships

The mission is expected to focus on Gaza City, pending confirmation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the WHO. The team will also assess MER-C’s extended program at the Al-Aqsa B Clinic in Khan Younis, which has proven valuable to residents.

“We will explore ways to enhance the clinic’s services to make them even more beneficial,” Marissa said, adding that while the priority remains medical assistance, food aid may also be provided due to the severe hunger crisis.

MER-C called on Indonesians for continued support as Gaza faces worsening conditions, with over two million people, including one million children, suffering from acute food shortages due to an almost total blockade since March 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence

TagAl-Aqsa B Clinic blockade Dr. Eka Budhi Dr. Regintha Yasmeen Emergency Medical Team food aid Gaza Gaza crisis humanitarian aid Indonesia Marissa Noriti medical team Medical Volunteers MER-C WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
America

US Dismisses UN Two-State Solution Conference as ‘Publicity Stunt’

  • 21 hours ago
International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York (photo: X)
America

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York

  • 22 hours ago
Handala Ship (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Foreign Activists on Gaza Aid Ship Launch Hunger Strike Over Israeli Detention

  • 23 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Airdrops 25 Tons of Aid Over Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 12:15 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 16:01 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us