MER-C and Indonesian Embassy Visit Earthquake Areas in Aleppo and Latakia, Syria

Aleppo, MINA – After handing over medical aid for earthquake victims to the Minister of Health of Syria, dr. Ahmad Ghabbash, MER-C Medical Team together with the Indonesian Embassy headed to the two areas that re the most severely affected by the earthquake in Syria, Latakia and Aleppo.

The team carried out an assessment directly in the field, namely in hospitals and temporary shelters for earthquake victims. The results of the assessment will be taken into consideration for dispatching a team and further medical assistance.

In Latakia, MER-C Team visited the Latakia Government National Hospital, Hamzah Alinoval Hospital, which treats patients who were victims of the earthquake and conflict in Latakia.

From the results of discussions with the team of doctors at the hospital, they said that the post-earthquake injuries had been treated. However, they still need the help of portable X-ray equipment and operating equipment to be able to treat patients in the field.

Meanwhile, operating equipment is needed to function all the operating rooms in the hospital. This is because of the nine operating rooms, only four rooms can be used. The other five operating theaters cannot be operated because there is no equipment.

During a visit to Aleppo, MER-C Team together with the Indonesian Ambassador to Syria visited a hospital that was destroyed by the earthquake and war. Apart from that, MER-C also visited the hospital used to treat earthquake victims.

The condition of hospital equipment is inadequate. The head of the Aleppo Health Service, Doctor Kiad Al Haj Taha hopes that there will be health support assistance.

During this visit, the MER-C Team also met and discussed with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to discuss long-term assistance.

Support and donations can be sent through:

BCA, 686.0099339

BSI, 701.565.8918

Mega Syariah, 1000,209,400. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)