Member of PKS Affirms its Rejection of The Presence of the Israeli Football Team to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), faction of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR RI) Jazuli Juwaini emphasized the stance of his faction which rejected the planned arrival of the Israeli U-20 National Football Team to compete in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

“The PKS faction even asked the government and PSSI to also reject the arrival of the Israeli U-20 National Team,” said Jazuli Juwaini in a press release onMonday. This is the information received by MINA.

He said that Indonesia must always echo its firm stance on rejecting all forms of relations and cooperative activities with Israel in any forum.

“There is no place for an occupying state that kills the Palestinian people and confiscates their land,” said Jazuli.

What’s more, wide disapproval was also voiced by various elements of the nation, starting from social organizations, such as the MUI, Muhammadiyah, DDII, to the DPR. Jazuli stated that the Indonesian government and the PSSI, national football federation should have rejected the Israeli contingent with rational and objective arguments.

“We can clearly say that Indonesia rejects the presence of an colonial state in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Indonesia as mandated by the 1945 Constitution, the mandate of the Asian-African Conference, and the legacy of Indonesia’s stance since the Bung Karno era,” said Jazuli.

“Israel’s savagery must receive a proper response from the international community, especially Indonesia, which stands tall with the Palestinian people. What is the use of our diplomacy in defending humanity and the independence of the Palestinian people if we sweetly accept their sports contingent in our country?” Jazuli said.

According to him, the words of the opening of the 1945 Constitution that, “Occupation on earth must be abolished because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice”, the Indonesian people know very well. “Then, in various forums, both the government, parliament and elements of civil society spoke out loudly to defend the Palestinian nation by saying “Palestine has always been in the hearts of the Indonesian people, in the heart of Indonesian diplomacy, and so on,” he said.

Therefore, continued Jazuli, the PKS faction firmly asked the government and PSSI to maintain constitutional values, humanity and sanity as a civilized nation by rejecting the arrival of the Israeli U-20 National Team.

According to him, this firm stance was exemplified by the Republic of Indonesia’s proclaimer of independence, Bung Karno, who refused Israel’s participation in various sports events in the past, such as the 1962 Asian Games, even though he had to face sanctions from world sports federations.

He added that the boycott of the Israeli contingent had also been carried out by a number of countries, such as Turkey, Egypt, Sudan, Indonesia and other countries, as a form of rejection of colonial practices and partiality towards Palestine which had been occupied by Israel for decades.

“Don’t let the current government set a bad precedent by allowing the presence of the colonial state to enter the territory of the Republic of Indonesia,” concluded Jazuli. (T/RE1)

