Meet Israeli President, Biden: “Hard Work Ahead for Peace”

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden received a visit from Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House, Washington, DC on Tuesday.

At the meeting in the Oval Office, Biden told Herzog the US commitment to Israel was firm and strong. He said the two countries had been working together to bring more stability and integration to the Middle East.

“A lot of hard work. We still have a lot to do, but there is progress,” said Biden as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

The two stressed their countries’ close ties despite US tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over Jewish settlements and civil rights.

As head of state, Herzog plays a ceremonial role in his country’s politics. He hailed Biden as a “great friend” of Israel.

“There are some of our enemies who sometimes misrepresent the fact that we may have some differences that impact our unbreakable bond,” said Herzog.

During his two-day visit, Herzog also met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and will address a joint session of the US Congress.

However, a number of members of Congress will boycott Herzog’s speech, including Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, among others. (T/RE1/P2)

