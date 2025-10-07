Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism (Kemenpar) will host the Southeast Asia Business Events Forum (SEABEF) 2025, the first regional international forum dedicated to exploring opportunities and addressing challenges in the business events industry across Southeast Asia, with a strong focus on Indonesia.

Carrying the theme “Strengthening Southeast Asia’s Event Industry through Sustainability Practice, Strategic Investment, and Collaborative Efforts”, SEABEF 2025 will take place on October 10–11, 2025, at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE), PIK 2, Banten.

Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, speaking at a press conference in Jakarta (October 6), highlighted that SEABEF 2025 will gather prominent panelists and experts from industry leaders, policymakers, and regulators.

“We invite business event practitioners to share knowledge and experience, while expanding networks to strengthen Indonesia’s event industry. SEABEF 2025 will serve as a platform for innovative ideas across the entire event spectrum,” Minister Widiyanti said.

Also Read: Search Mission Completed: Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Mosque Collapse Claims 171 Victims – 104 Survived, 67 Dead

Events are a vital engine of Indonesia’s economy. Throughout 2025, events supported by the Ministry of Tourism attracted 10.8 million visitors, engaged 95,000 event workers, involved 14,800 SMEs, and generated IDR 11.82 trillion in economic turnover.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain, including financing and investment, regulatory frameworks, event ecosystem readiness, sustainability and inclusivity commitments, as well as accessibility.

According to the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA), Indonesia ranks 37th globally, 10th in Asia-Pacific, and 4th in ASEAN for MICE events—showcasing its strong potential but also the need for greater competitiveness.

Deputy Minister for Event Development, Vinsensius Jemadu, emphasized the strategic role of SEABEF 2025 in connecting key stakeholders across the region.

Also Read: BPJPH Offers Free Halal Certification for Small Eateries Ahead of 2026 Mandatory Halal Deadline

“Through sustainability practices, strategic investments, and collaborative efforts, SEABEF is expected to generate new ideas, business opportunities, and policy recommendations to strengthen Southeast Asia’s business events industry,” he stated.

Wonderful Indonesia Tourism Fair (WITF) 2025

Alongside SEABEF, the Ministry of Tourism will also support the Wonderful Indonesia Tourism Fair (WITF) 2025, scheduled for October 9–12, 2025 at the same venue.

Initiated by the Indonesian Tourism Industry Association (GIPI), WITF has grown into one of Indonesia’s largest tourism fairs, featuring 300 exhibitors and 200 buyers from 40 countries, a main exhibition and consumer show open to the public.

To maximize exposure, the Ministry will also organize a Familiarisation Trip for 45 travel agents and tour operators from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Participants will attend WITF before visiting Indonesia’s leading destinations, concluding with a business matching program in Bali.

Also Read: Indonesia’s Air Quality in Spotlight: South Tangerang Tops Most Polluted List, While Palangkaraya Emerges Cleanest

Minister Widiyanti expressed appreciation for GIPI’s collaboration:

“We believe that through strong partnerships, Indonesia’s tourism industry will become more resilient, competitive, and able to showcase the beauty and diversity of our country to the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hariyadi Sukamdani, Chairman of GIPI, revealed that buyer interest for WITF 2025 is higher than ever. To date, more than 3,200 B2B appointment requests have been recorded, an increase from 2,500 in 2024, with numbers expected to rise further ahead of the event.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG Marks Two Years of Al-Aqsa Flood, Hosts Forum on Gaza Genocide and Trump’s Peace Plan