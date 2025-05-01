SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Massive Wildfires Sweep Through Israel, Forcing Evacuations and Cancelling National Ceremony

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Raging wildfires on the hills between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv (photo: X @bintalshikh}

Tel Aviv, MINA – Raging wildfires engulfed the hills between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents and forcing the cancellation of Israel’s national memorial ceremony.

The blaze broke out amid Israel’s Remembrance Day, an occasion dedicated to honoring fallen soldiers. The scale and intensity of the fires led authorities to suspend official gatherings, including the central state ceremony in Jerusalem, which was replaced by a prerecorded broadcast.

At least 13 people have been reported injured, though no fatalities have been confirmed. The fires spread rapidly along Route 1, the major highway linking Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering scenes of panic. Social media footage showed residents abandoning their vehicles to escape approaching flames.

Over 160 firefighting teams have been deployed, assisted by dozens of aircraft, helicopters, and Israeli military personnel. Despite the massive response, dry weather and powerful winds, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h have hampered containment efforts.

Also Read: After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

“This may be the largest wildfire we have ever encountered. The fire is still spreading rapidly, and we are far from declaring it under control,” said Shmulik Friedman, head of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service, as quoted by the Times of Israel on Thursday.

Authorities have issued bans on entering national parks and forests in affected areas. Several major roads, including Route 1, remain closed. Nearly 3,000 hectares of land have been scorched as of the latest reports.

In response to the growing crisis, Israel has requested international assistance. Ukraine was the first to confirm it would send aircraft, followed by commitments from Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, and Italy.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM at ICJ: Israel Violates International Law

