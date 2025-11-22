Mass Protests Erupt in Bologna Against Israeli Teams Ahead of EuroLeague Match

Bologna, MINA – Mass protests broke out in the Italian city of Bologna on Friday evening ahead of the EuroLeague basketball match between Virtus Bologna and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Piazza Maggiore to voice their opposition to the participation of Israeli teams in international sporting events.

Protesters held banners reading “Show the red card to Israel,” calling for Israel to be banned from global competitions over what they described as “genocide against Palestinians” in Gaza. The crowd also chanted “Freedom for Palestine” as the demonstration continued ahead of the game.

Similar scenes unfolded one day earlier in Milan, where protesters rallied ahead of the EuroLeague match between Olimpia Milano and Hapoel Tel Aviv, reiterating their rejection of Israel’s presence in international sports.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)