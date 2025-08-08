Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal for Gaza Captives

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in multiple cities on Thursday, calling on the government to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. Protesters gathered outside government buildings in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as officials debated plans for Gaza’s future, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Jerusalem, families of hostages held photos of their loved ones during a protest coinciding with a high-level security meeting. Reports indicate military leaders warned against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed Gaza reoccupation plan, calling it a “strategic trap” that could endanger hostages.

Tel Aviv saw one of the largest demonstrations, with crowds surrounding the Likud Party headquarters. Protesters demanded immediate action to bring home the estimated 50 Israelis still held in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release all hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinian rights groups report over 10,800 Palestinians remain in Israeli detention, many under harsh conditions.

The protests come as Israel’s military aggression in Gaza enters its 23rd month, with over 61,200 Palestinians killed according to local health authorities. []

