Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal for Gaza Captives

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in multiple cities on Thursday, calling on the government to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. Protesters gathered outside government buildings in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as officials debated plans for Gaza’s future, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Jerusalem, families of hostages held photos of their loved ones during a protest coinciding with a high-level security meeting. Reports indicate military leaders warned against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed Gaza reoccupation plan, calling it a “strategic trap” that could endanger hostages.

Tel Aviv saw one of the largest demonstrations, with crowds surrounding the Likud Party headquarters. Protesters demanded immediate action to bring home the estimated 50 Israelis still held in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release all hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinian rights groups report over 10,800 Palestinians remain in Israeli detention, many under harsh conditions.

Also Read: Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Military Occupation of Gaza City

The protests come as Israel’s military aggression in Gaza enters its 23rd month, with over 61,200 Palestinians killed according to local health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

Palestine

Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • 7 hours ago

