Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Gaza Hostage Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Mass Protests in Tel Aviv and across Israel Demand Gaza Hostage Deal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated across multiple cities on Saturday, urging the government to reach a deal for the release of captives held by Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of the hostages joined large crowds, while similar rallies were reported in Haifa and other cities, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Protesters chanted slogans accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of obstructing a potential agreement, leaving their loved ones in grave danger.

Einav, the mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, directly blamed Netanyahu for delaying a swap deal.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 61 Palestinians as Gaza City Military Aggression Intensifies

“If Matan comes back in a body bag, it won’t only be Matan and me who pay the price. I will personally ensure that you face charges of premeditated murder,” she said during a press conference outside army headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in its military aggression on Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated and facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Four Israeli Soldiers Missing, Others Killed in Gaza Ambush by Qassam Brigades

