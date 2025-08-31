Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Gaza Hostage Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated across multiple cities on Saturday, urging the government to reach a deal for the release of captives held by Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of the hostages joined large crowds, while similar rallies were reported in Haifa and other cities, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Protesters chanted slogans accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of obstructing a potential agreement, leaving their loved ones in grave danger.

Einav, the mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, directly blamed Netanyahu for delaying a swap deal.

“If Matan comes back in a body bag, it won’t only be Matan and me who pay the price. I will personally ensure that you face charges of premeditated murder,” she said during a press conference outside army headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in its military aggression on Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated and facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

