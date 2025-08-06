SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mass Protest in Tel Aviv Demands Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

22 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli protesters gathered near the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Demonstrators, including families of captives, blocked the Ayalon Highway by burning tires, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The protest reflects growing frustration over the stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Last week, Israel withdrew from indirect talks in Doha, citing disagreements over key demands, including a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the war, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and improved humanitarian aid delivery.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian detainees.

Also Read: Netanyahu Threatens to Fire Army Chief Over Gaza Invasion Dispute

However, protesters accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing political survival over a comprehensive deal, fearing his far-right coalition partners would withdraw support if the war ends.

Israel estimates 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed alive. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails, many enduring harsh conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, nearly half women and children, and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Including 188 from Hunger

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire protest Gaza Hamas hostage crisis humanitarian crisis Israel Middle East conflict Tel Aviv war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Netanyahu Threatens to Fire Army Chief Over Gaza Invasion Dispute

  • 2 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protest in Tel Aviv Demands Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

  • 3 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Including 188 from Hunger

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • 18 hours ago
Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Eight More Palestinians Die from Starvation in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejected Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal, Secret Protocols Reveal

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us