Mass Protest in Tel Aviv Demands Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli protesters gathered near the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Demonstrators, including families of captives, blocked the Ayalon Highway by burning tires, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The protest reflects growing frustration over the stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Last week, Israel withdrew from indirect talks in Doha, citing disagreements over key demands, including a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the war, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and improved humanitarian aid delivery.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian detainees.

Also Read: Netanyahu Threatens to Fire Army Chief Over Gaza Invasion Dispute

However, protesters accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing political survival over a comprehensive deal, fearing his far-right coalition partners would withdraw support if the war ends.

Israel estimates 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed alive. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails, many enduring harsh conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, nearly half women and children, and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Including 188 from Hunger