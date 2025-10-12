SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mass Layoffs Hit Federal Agencies Amid Trump’s Government Shutdown

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

U.S President Donald Trump (Photo: Anadolu)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has dismissed thousands of federal government workers during an ongoing government shutdown. He blamed the Democratic Party for the budget impasse that led to the move, Al-Jazeera reported.

The layoffs affected key agencies including the Treasury Department, the Department of Health, and the IRS. Other impacted departments included Education, Commerce, and cybersecurity divisions within the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 4,200 federal employees have been issued termination notices across seven agencies. Of that figure, approximately 1,400 come from the Treasury and 1,100 from Health.

Federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit challenging the firings, arguing that terminations during a government shutdown are unlawful. The Trump administration has asked the courts to dismiss the case, claiming the unions lack legal standing to challenge federal personnel policies. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

White House Budget Director Russell Vought said the reductions are already underway and described them as “substantial,” though he did not provide detailed figures. Many federal workers are currently seeing pay withheld or have been placed on leave without pay.

Government shutdowns in the U.S. occur when Congress and the White House cannot agree on funding. Historically, shutdowns slow public services, delay pay for government workers, and disrupt social, health, and educational programs.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDemocratic Party shutdown blame federal labor unions lawsuit IRS shutdown impact Treasury Department layoffs Trump administration job cuts Trump fires federal employees Trump government shutdown US budget impasse 2025 US federal worker layoffs US government shutdown crisis

