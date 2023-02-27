MAPIM, AWG Enhance Cooperation in the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Leaders of the Malaysian Islamic Organization Negotiation Council (MAPIM) received a visit from the Trustees of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) from Indonesia to enhance cooperation in the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The AWG coach, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA said this, in his meeting with the President of MAPIM, Cikgu Dr. Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid at MAPIM Head Office, in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia on Monday.

Imam Yakhsyallah in Muhibbah Dakwah to Malaysia, said via short message to the MINA News Agency, the meeting discussed several matters, including a joint training program and the regeneration of the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

“Together, we will also expand our organizational network and always pay attention to the latest Palestinian issues,” he said.

MAPIM is a combination of various non-governmental organizations in Malaysia that fight for Islamic aspirations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)