MAPIM: Al Aqsa Unites All Muslims

Selangor, MINA – President of the Malaysian Islamic Organization Negotiation Council (MAPIM) Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (Ms. Gu Azmi) said, Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine is one thing that can unite All Muslims.

“We have different thoughts and schools of thought, there are Shia-Sunni, well we have to handle it with wisdom and mercy. But we have to move forward,” he said while receiving a visit from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) delegation from Indonesia, at his office, Shah Alam, Selangor on Sunday.

“What can unite us in all these different sects, none other than this,” he said pointing to a large picture of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“We don’t have a debate saying Al Aqsa Haqquna. This is what I want to be our strength united, “he added.

Cek Gu Azmi also emphasized that the mosque of around four million Muslims could be a source of extraordinary strength for Muslims to liberate Al Aqsa.

When looking at the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) program held by AWG, where one of them is raising the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain, Cek Gu Azmi hopes that later the Palestinian flag can also fly in mosques along with a symbol of the distance between the mosque and Al Aqsa Mosque as an encouragement in the struggle to liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)