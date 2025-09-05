SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mandla Mandela: Palestinian Struggle Worse Than Apartheid in South Africa

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Johannesburg, MINA – Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, said the conditions faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation are even worse than those experienced by Black South Africans under apartheid.

He called on the international community to step up its support for the Palestinian people, speaking at Johannesburg Airport before departing for Tunisia to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, WAFA reported Thursday.

“Many of us who have visited the occupied Palestinian territories come to one conclusion: Palestine is experiencing a form of apartheid far worse than what we endured,” Mandela said.

He stressed the importance of global solidarity, drawing parallels to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. “We believe the international community must continue to support Palestine, just as they stood with us,” he added.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) voiced support for the flotilla, saying the mission “echoes the struggle for liberation.”

Mandela also recalled that apartheid in South Africa ended in 1994 only after sustained international pressure, including sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

“They isolated South Africa under apartheid, and eventually it fell. We believe it is time the same is done for Palestine,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

