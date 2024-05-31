Mandela’s Grandson Calls for Expelling Zionist Israel at Paris Olympics

Cape Town, MINA – Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of anti-apartheid figure and South African statesman Nelson Mandela, called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban participation and expel Israeli Zionists in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chief Mandela’s call was also a rejection of the Israeli Zionist entity at the Olympics, until they reached a ceasefire and ended the genocide in Gaza and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“If we do not do this, we will call on all countries in solidarity with Palestine; “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), BRICS+ and Southern countries will boycott the Olympics by withdrawing their athletes from participating,” said Chief Mandela on Friday.

Previously, the Member of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa launched the “Boycott Israel at the Olympics” movement, which he delivered at the Geneva Round Table event at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday 23 May 2024, emphasizing the expulsion of Apartheid Israel from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chief Mandela has also issued a “global appeal” to all countries in Europe, the West, as well as Latin America, Africa and Asia, urging them to follow and support South Africa in recognizing a Palestinian state.

“We are very pleased to hear that Spain and other countries have now recognized Palestine as a country, and we will continue to call on more countries to follow suit,” he added.

South Africa was the first country to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to try Israel on genocide charges following the October 7 attacks.

The coordinated recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Ireland and Norway is seen as a significant step towards reviving efforts for a peaceful settlement in the Middle East.

The Palestinian National News Agency, Wafa, reported that according to local medical sources, to date, the number of Palestinian deaths due to the Israeli Zionist military’s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 has now risen to 36,224 people.

Sources added that at least 81,777 other people were also injured in the onslaught. At least 53 people were killed and 357 others injured in Israeli attacks that occurred in the last 24 hours.

The source said many victims were still trapped under rubble and on the road because rescue teams were still unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)