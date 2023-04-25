Malki Urges UN Secretary General to Implement Resolutions on Palestine

New York, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki urged Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General to implement international resolutions on Palestine.

Malki conveyed this when he met Guterres on the sidelines of the UN Security Council session in New York, USA on Tuesday, which discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, Wafa reported.

Malki provided information to the UN Secretary General about Israel’s repeated violations of Islam and Christian sanctity in Palestine as well as the constant siege on a number of Palestinian cities.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of providing protection for the Palestinian people and the need to implement UN Security Council resolutions, especially resolution 904 and General Assembly resolutions.

Malki also invited the Secretary General of the United Nations to visit Palestine and see the situation firsthand as part of his mandate and take responsibility for the Palestinian people and their rights.

Meanwhile, Guterres expressed his support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, especially self-determination, to live in safety and security in their independent and appropriate country based on UN resolutions and international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)