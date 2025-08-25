SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Malaysian PM on Sumud Nusantara Carnival, Pledges $23.6M in New Aid for Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim stands on Sumud Nusantara Carnival on Sunday, August 24 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim stands on Sumud Nusantara Carnival on Sunday, August 24 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Thousands gathered at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka Square on Sunday as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led a mass rally in support of Gaza, pledging an additional RM100 million (US$23.6 million) in humanitarian aid.

The event, titled “My Malaysia with Gaza, marked the closing of the three-day Sumud Nusantara Carnival (Aug. 22–24), featuring a Gaza Time Tunnel VR experience, film screenings, and a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles displaying Palestinian flags.

Wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, Anwar urged Malaysians, corporations, and the global community to increase efforts to aid Palestinians and pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

“This is just the beginning. We must continue to take steps forward … believe in Allah’s help,” Anwar said.

Also Read: Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

The rally was organized by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), with support from the Prime Minister’s Office. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

TagAnwar Ibrahim CGM Gaza humanitarian aid Israel Malaysia mapim Palestine Sumud Nusantara Carnival

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Army Chief Urges Netanyahu to Accept Prisoner Swap Proposal

  • 43 minutes ago
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim stands on Sumud Nusantara Carnival on Sunday, August 24 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Malaysian PM on Sumud Nusantara Carnival, Pledges $23.6M in New Aid for Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)
Asia

Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

  • 12 hours ago
America

Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests in Chicago Demand End to US Support for Israel

  • 17 hours ago
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Load More
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Lowers Minimum Age for Hajj Pilgrimage to 13

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Over 15,600 Patients in Gaza Require Urgent Medical Care: WHO

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

Hundreds of Vehicles Join Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade Convoy from Kelantan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 19:40 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)
Asia

Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

  • 12 hours ago
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim stands on Sumud Nusantara Carnival on Sunday, August 24 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Malaysian PM on Sumud Nusantara Carnival, Pledges $23.6M in New Aid for Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Supports Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 21:49 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us