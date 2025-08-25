Malaysian PM on Sumud Nusantara Carnival, Pledges $23.6M in New Aid for Gaza

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Thousands gathered at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka Square on Sunday as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led a mass rally in support of Gaza, pledging an additional RM100 million (US$23.6 million) in humanitarian aid.

The event, titled “My Malaysia with Gaza”, marked the closing of the three-day Sumud Nusantara Carnival (Aug. 22–24), featuring a Gaza Time Tunnel VR experience, film screenings, and a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles displaying Palestinian flags.

Wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, Anwar urged Malaysians, corporations, and the global community to increase efforts to aid Palestinians and pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

“This is just the beginning. We must continue to take steps forward … believe in Allah’s help,” Anwar said.

The rally was organized by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), with support from the Prime Minister’s Office. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

