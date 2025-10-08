Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the news he received regarding the re-detention of Gaza humanitarian activists, some of whom are Malaysian volunteers by the Israeli military during a voyage heading to Gaza.

The detained volunteers this time were part of the mission group aboard the humanitarian ships of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG).

According to information, at least nine Malaysian activists were on board the two ships, along with activists from several other countries.

“I received information that the humanitarian mission ships, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG), which also carried Malaysian nationals, were illegally intercepted in international waters by Zionist Israeli soldiers around 10:50 AM Malaysian time,” Anwar stated in a briefing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Anwar strongly condemned the provocative actions, which he stated violate international law.

He emphasized that the act of detaining humanitarian vessels carrying aid for the people of Gaza is inhumane and violates human rights and global human dignity.

Anwar demanded that all Malaysian activists and volunteers be released immediately, provided protection, and not harmed throughout the period of their detention.

He affirmed that the Malaysian MADANI government will strive with all its power and effort to protect every life of Malaysian nationals involved in the humanitarian mission, and will engage in communication with partner countries and international organizations to secure the volunteers’ release as soon as possible.

Previously, the Israeli military also detained volunteers from various countries, 23 of whom were Malaysian, who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission ship.

The 23 Malaysian volunteers were later released, flown to Istanbul for recovery, and arrived back in Malaysia on Tuesday night. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

