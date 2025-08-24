SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Malaysian Communications Minister Impressed by Gaza Time-Tunnel VR Exhibition

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

3 Views

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed his admiration for the Gaza Time-Tunnel virtual reality (VR) exhibition developed by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM).

According to Fahmi, the immersive experience successfully transported visitors into the atmosphere and harsh realities faced by the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

“I am deeply impressed because they not only managed to showcase the geography and architecture of the buildings, but also specific incidents such as Apache helicopter attacks, tank assaults, and other heartbreaking recent events,” he said during the exhibition’s inauguration at the Sumud Nusantara 2025 Carnival in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

He emphasized that the immersive experience further strengthens the principled stance of the Malaysian government in continuing to provide full and unconditional support for the Palestinian struggle.

Also Read: Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

“This is why we continue to give strong support and insist that Palestine must be defended unconditionally. This is the principled position of the Malaysian government,” Fadzil asserted.

The Gaza Time-Tunnel VR exhibition offers an immersive experience of the Palestinian struggle, highlighting iconic moments as well as the stories of key Gaza resistance figures.

Visitors can experience the atmosphere of Gaza’s resistance firsthand, including learning more about Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar.

The VR-based exhibition is expected to raise public awareness and empathy toward the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the prolonged conflict. [NIA]

Also Read: Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Tunnels

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Malaysian Communications Minister Impressed by Gaza Time-Tunnel VR Exhibition

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli captive in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Releases Video of Severely Wounded Israeli Captive Criticizing Netanyahu’s Strategy

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 13:25 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Israeli Forces Faile to Destroy Gaza Tunnels

  • Thursday, 27 May 2021 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Israel Attacks Ammunition Factory and Tunnels in Gaza Strip

  • Friday, 16 April 2021 - 15:13 WIB
Palestine

Israel Discover A New Cross-Border Tunnels from Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 21 October 2020 - 08:28 WIB
Palestine

Two People Die in Gaza Tunnel Collapse

  • Thursday, 8 December 2016 - 10:14 WIB
Load More
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:07 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Khan Yunis

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Hundreds of Vehicles Join Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade Convoy from Kelantan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 19:40 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Supports Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ben-Gvir Uses Images of Gaza Destruction to Torture Palestinian Detainees

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 08:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us