Malaysian Communications Minister Impressed by Gaza Time-Tunnel VR Exhibition

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed his admiration for the Gaza Time-Tunnel virtual reality (VR) exhibition developed by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM).

According to Fahmi, the immersive experience successfully transported visitors into the atmosphere and harsh realities faced by the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

“I am deeply impressed because they not only managed to showcase the geography and architecture of the buildings, but also specific incidents such as Apache helicopter attacks, tank assaults, and other heartbreaking recent events,” he said during the exhibition’s inauguration at the Sumud Nusantara 2025 Carnival in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

He emphasized that the immersive experience further strengthens the principled stance of the Malaysian government in continuing to provide full and unconditional support for the Palestinian struggle.

“This is why we continue to give strong support and insist that Palestine must be defended unconditionally. This is the principled position of the Malaysian government,” Fadzil asserted.

The Gaza Time-Tunnel VR exhibition offers an immersive experience of the Palestinian struggle, highlighting iconic moments as well as the stories of key Gaza resistance figures.

Visitors can experience the atmosphere of Gaza’s resistance firsthand, including learning more about Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar.

The VR-based exhibition is expected to raise public awareness and empathy toward the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the prolonged conflict. [NIA]

