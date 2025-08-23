SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Malaysian Authorities to Hold Mass Prayer for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysian authorities are set to organize a mass prayer with the public for Palestine at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday evening.

This was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a Telegram statement on Saturday.

“InshaAllah, this Sunday we will gather at Dataran Merdeka to show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime,” the statement read.

Anwar added that the gathering will also serve as the starting point for a delegation of activists who will deliver aid to Gaza later this month.

He invited all Malaysians to raise the banner of justice and humanity at the event, titled “My Malaysia: Gathering and Prayer with Gaza.”

“May these prayers and efforts become a source of strength for our brothers and sisters to continue to rise up in the struggle to free the land of Palestine,” Anwar concluded.

Malaysia has shown a deep commitment to Palestinian independence. The country is known for being one of the most vocal and active nations in defending humanitarian interests in Palestine. [Shibgho]

News Channel

