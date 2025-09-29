SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)

New York, MINA – Malaysia has urged the United Nations (UN) to impose sanctions on Israel and called for limiting or even abolishing the veto power held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Speaking at the General Debate of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sunday, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan condemned Israel’s recent attack in Doha, Qatar, saying it was not merely a strike against Hamas representatives but also a violation of another nation’s sovereignty and an insult to mediation efforts.

He warned that Israel’s actions will continue to destabilize the Middle East and affect global security. “The cruelty may begin with Palestine, but it will certainly not end with Palestine,” he said, stressing that advocating for a two-state solution alone is not sufficient.

Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through various initiatives, including the New York Declaration, and urged concrete actions against Israeli occupation forces. He emphasized the need for long-term support to establish a self-governing Palestinian state.

Also Read: Gaza Aid Flotilla Now 463 Nautical Miles from Destination

Marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, he criticized the organization for failing to stop Israel’s atrocities, warning that “77 years of ethnic cleansing in Palestine” risk undermining global trust in the international order.

Calling for urgent UN reform, Mohamad highlighted three key areas, including the restriction or abolition of veto power. He stressed that the UN General Assembly, as the most inclusive body, should reclaim authority whenever the veto is misused, particularly in cases of crimes against humanity.

He also urged redesigning the global funding mechanism to ensure transparency and fairness for developing nations and cited UN Resolution 76/272 (Veto Initiative) and Resolution 377A (Uniting for Peace) as frameworks to hold permanent members accountable.

“Since October 7, 2023, Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, killing more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children,” Mohamad said, adding that Israel’s military assaults have devastated the enclave and caused widespread famine. []

Also Read: US, UK, France Veto UN Resolution to Delay Snapback Sanctions on Iran

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

