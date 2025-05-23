Major Gas Reserve Found Off Aceh Coast, Largest in Southeast Asia

South Tangerang, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced the discovery of a major natural gas reserve off the coast of Aceh, calling it the largest in Southeast Asia.

The reserve, located in the South Andaman working area, was discovered by UAE-based energy company Mubadala Energy and is estimated to contain around 10 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas.

“This is one of the biggest gas discoveries in the region,” Prabowo said on Wednesday at the 49th Indonesian Petroleum Association (IPA) Convention in BSD City, Banten.

He expressed confidence that the discovery would help Indonesia achieve energy independence by 2028 or 2029.

“With this discovery, we’re getting closer to becoming self-sufficient in energy, and possibly even supplying energy to other countries,” he said.

President Prabowo also emphasized Indonesia’s vast potential in renewable energy, including geothermal, hydropower, wind, and ocean energy. He noted that global experts have recognized Indonesia as a key player in the future of sustainable energy.

This discovery is seen as a significant step forward in securing Indonesia’s energy future and strengthening its position in the international energy market.[]

