Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

Cilacap, MINA – A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck Tarukan and Cibuyut hamlets in Cibeunying Village, Majenang District, Central Java on Thursday night, burying several homes and causing multiple casualties.

Joint rescue teams from BPBD Central Java, BPBD Cilacap, Basarnas, the TNI–Polri, medical units, volunteers, and village authorities have been conducting evacuation and search operations since the incident.

As of Friday, 11:00 a.m., authorities confirmed three deaths and 21 residents missing. The confirmed victims are Julia Lestari (20), Maya Dwi Lestari (15), and Yuni (45), all from Tarukan Hamlet. Three injured residents are being treated at Majenang Regional Hospital.

Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi said the provincial government has deployed personnel, equipment, and logistical support, with the search for missing residents as the current priority.

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Full Support for Palestinian Independence Before Jordan’s King

According to BPBD Central Java Chief Bergas Catursasi Penanggulangan, the landslide affected 46 residents from 17 households. Eight houses were destroyed, one was moderately damaged, and 16 homes remain at risk. The location experienced a two-meter ground subsidence with a 25-meter fissure.

Heavy machinery from BBWS Citanduy is being used to widen access routes to accelerate rescue efforts. Authorities have set up public kitchens, distributed basic supplies, and prepared evacuation shelters for displaced residents.

The Central Java Social Affairs Office has requested assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs and is preparing emergency financial support (BTT) and potential long-term housing aid through the RTLH program.

BPBD continues to monitor weather conditions and assess the risk of additional landslides.[]

Also Read: BPOM Sets MURI Record for Producing 810 Reference Standard Compounds

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)