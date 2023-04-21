Maintaining the Spirit of Ramadan

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Journalist and Senior Editor of MINA

Struggle and progress go hand in hand. There can be no progress without struggle. Meanwhile, the struggle in that struggle must continue to move from time to time, under any circumstances.

There will be no progress without movement. There is no progress just by sitting idly by, waiting for an uncertain fate.

Still not moving, not creative, let alone concerning the people, then there is no progress.

Moving is through action, moving through a narrative of spoken or written words.

Including moving through prayer, and even then moving in silence. His mouth was silent, but his heart was moving, his soul was agitated. Turmoil in Al-Ahzab Prayer for the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Aqsa Mosque area throughout this glorious Ramadan.

Likewise when we are fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Struggle to uphold the word of Allah, does not mean participating in fasting. Starting from things that are personal, such as establishing prayers, doing dhikr, studying the Koran, praying, praying, everyone must move. Likewise giving alms, helping others, giving back to the poor and orphans, moving the world of da’wah and tarbiyah, all of which need a massive movement for struggle.

Moreover, regarding the enforcement of the sentence of Allah through preaching and jihad in the way of Allah. Without da’wah and jihad, the message of Islam will not be able to stand up and develop widely.

Da’wah and jihad verbally, in writing and activities. Including da’wah through information technology in cyberspace. Don’t let netizens be shrouded in information that neglects the noble task of fighting for the Islamic religion.

Remember the jihad during the Battle of Badr when Rasulullah Shallalahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam took place in the month of Ramadan. A physical battle that is decisive for the progress of the Islamic struggle in the following times.

Allah speaks about the seriousness of the struggle in His words:

وَجَاهِدُوا فِي اللَّهِ حَقَّ جِهَادِهِ

Meaning: “And strive in the way of Allah with true jihad.” (Surah Al-Hajj [22]: 78).

In this verse it is explained that in order to achieve good luck, believers are ordered to strive in the way of Allah. Jihad in the way of Allah, namely devoting all the potential and ability to uphold the religion of Islam and fight for Muslims truly, with all the potential and capabilities that exist.

In another verse Allah says:

وَمَن جَٰهَدَ فَإِنَّمَا يُجَٰهِدُ لِنَفْسِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ عَنِ ٱلْعَٰلَمِينَ

Meaning: “And whoever strives, his jihad is for himself. Indeed, Allah is truly Rich (does not need anything) from the universe. (QS Al-Ankabut [29]: 6).

This verse shows that whoever strives to uphold the word of Allah, the reward for his jihad is for himself, not for others. Therefore, fight because Allah gives rewards, not because of others.

Thus, Ramadan fasting, by holding back, maximizing worship and good deeds, is expected to foster the spirit of jihad, sincerity in daily deeds and in the struggle to uphold Islam, in the following months, the whole year is full of jihad in the way of Allah.

This is the month full of blessings, the month of answering prayers, and the month of Allah’s guidance, which can support the plans and programs of Islamic struggle.

May the fighting spirit of this Ramadhan continue to move our souls to continue fighting in the way of Allah, towards the pleasure of Allah. Amen. (T/RE1)

