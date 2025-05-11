Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Aceh, Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Blangpidie in Southwest Aceh, Indonesia, on Sunday afternoon at approximately 15:57 local time, according to the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

BMKG reported that the epicenter was located offshore, about 21 kilometers southwest of Blangpidie, at a depth of 45 kilometers. The coordinates were recorded at 3.67°N and 96.86°E. Authorities confirmed that the quake does not pose a tsunami risk.

Daryono, Head of BMKG’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center, said the tremor was felt across multiple regions: intensity level IV in South Aceh, III–IV in Medan, II–III in Bener Meriah, Lhokseumawe, and Central Aceh, and level II in Banda Aceh, Aceh Tamiang, and South Nias.

BMKG has urged residents to remain alert for potential aftershocks. “Be cautious of possible aftershocks,” Daryono advised.

Also Read: Indonesian FM Urges UK to Press Israel on Gaza Ceasefire Compliance

“This was a tectonic earthquake with its epicenter located in the sea, southwest of Blangpidie,” Daryono said.

BMKG has urged residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks. “Stay cautious of potential aftershocks that may follow,” Daryono added.

No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG Condemns Israel’s Total Blockade Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis