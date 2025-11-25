Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian architectural and structural team for the Maternity and Children’s Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza held a follow-up in-person meeting to finalize the development plan for the hospital. The meeting took place at the LSP Geotechnical office in East Jakarta on Tuesday.

The discussion covered several key points, including confirmation of the hospital’s location and size, the number of floors, and the facilities to be constructed.

Engineer and Gaza volunteer Edy Wahyudi provided suggestions and considerations regarding layout, construction materials, and other important aspects. These factors must be carefully evaluated since the hospital will be built in a conflict zone.

The Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is a development program initiated by the Maemuna Center Indonesia, a humanitarian organization under the Muslimat wing of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

The project has obtained construction approval from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and will be built across from the Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza.

The plan to develop RSIA was driven by the high number of casualties in Gaza, most of whom are women and children. The program also represents Indonesia’s commitment to restoring Gaza’s healthcare services and demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

