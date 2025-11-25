SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

8 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian architectural and structural team for the Maternity and Children’s Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza held a follow-up in-person meeting to finalize the development plan for the hospital. The meeting took place at the LSP Geotechnical office in East Jakarta on Tuesday.

The discussion covered several key points, including confirmation of the hospital’s location and size, the number of floors, and the facilities to be constructed.

Engineer and Gaza volunteer Edy Wahyudi provided suggestions and considerations regarding layout, construction materials, and other important aspects. These factors must be carefully evaluated since the hospital will be built in a conflict zone.

The Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is a development program initiated by the Maemuna Center Indonesia, a humanitarian organization under the Muslimat wing of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Also Read: Imam Yakhsyallah Highlights Ummah Unity as the Core Path to the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

The project has obtained construction approval from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and will be built across from the Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza.

The plan to develop RSIA was driven by the high number of casualties in Gaza, most of whom are women and children. The program also represents Indonesia’s commitment to restoring Gaza’s healthcare services and demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prof. El-Awaisi Urges Participants to Continue Spreading Baitul Maqdis Culture

Tagaqsa working group conflict zone Construction East Jakarta Gaza Healthcare humanitarian Indonesia Maemuna Center Indonesia Palestine Palestinian Ministry of Health RSIA structural planning volunteers women and children

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Allows Only One-Third of Agreed Aid Trucks Into Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills Four More Gazans in New Ceasefire Violation

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Discusses Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Cairo Meeting

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Israel Committs Gaza Ceasefire Violations (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 10:34 WIB
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us