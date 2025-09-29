Maemuna Center Indonesia Launches Digital Donation System for Construction of Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Maemuna Center Indonesi has launched a digital donation system to support the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

The announcement was made by Maemuna Center Indonesia Chairperson, Ir. Onny Firyanti, during the Ta’lim Muslimat Jabodetabek event themed “Building a Generation of Liberators for Al-Aqsa & Palestine from Home” in Cibubur on Sunday.

Before an audience of nearly 1,000 participants, Onny urged the public to continue following developments in Palestine and to monitor RSIA’s progress through the official social media platforms of Maemuna Center Indonesia and the hospital project.

At the same event, the organization’s IT team introduced the official RSIA Indonesia website, www.rsiaindonesiadigaza.com, which is connected to the fundraising platform Kitabisa.com.

Also Read: Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

Delfi, representing the IT team, explained that the system was designed to make it easier for potential donors to learn about the project and contribute quickly and securely.

“The payment methods are highly flexible, ranging from interbank transfers and QRIS for smaller amounts, to cash donations through Maemuna Center branches across Indonesia,” Delfi said.

The construction of RSIA Indonesia in Gaza is considered an urgent humanitarian need, as mothers and children remain the primary victims of Israel’s ongoing assault. More than 90 percent of hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed or forced to shut down. Recent figures show that the death toll has surpassed 65,000 Palestinians, with women and children accounting for more than half of the victims.

Maemuna Center Indonesia, together with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the wider Indonesian community, has pledged to realize the hospital project as a concrete contribution of Indonesia to the people of Gaza.[]

Also Read: Turkish Author Merve Gülcemal Charms Fans at IIBF 2025

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)