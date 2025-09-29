SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Maemuna Center Indonesia Launches Digital Donation System for Construction of Hospital in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 minutes ago

7 minutes ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Maemuna Center Indonesi  has launched a digital donation system to support the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

The announcement was made by Maemuna Center Indonesia Chairperson, Ir. Onny Firyanti, during the Ta’lim Muslimat Jabodetabek event themed “Building a Generation of Liberators for Al-Aqsa & Palestine from Home” in Cibubur on Sunday.

Before an audience of nearly 1,000 participants, Onny urged the public to continue following developments in Palestine and to monitor RSIA’s progress through the official social media platforms of Maemuna Center Indonesia and the hospital project.

At the same event, the organization’s IT team introduced the official RSIA Indonesia website, www.rsiaindonesiadigaza.com, which is connected to the fundraising platform Kitabisa.com.

Also Read: Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

Delfi, representing the IT team, explained that the system was designed to make it easier for potential donors to learn about the project and contribute quickly and securely.

“The payment methods are highly flexible, ranging from interbank transfers and QRIS for smaller amounts, to cash donations through Maemuna Center branches across Indonesia,” Delfi said.

The construction of RSIA Indonesia in Gaza is considered an urgent humanitarian need, as mothers and children remain the primary victims of Israel’s ongoing assault. More than 90 percent of hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed or forced to shut down. Recent figures show that the death toll has surpassed 65,000 Palestinians, with women and children accounting for more than half of the victims.

Maemuna Center Indonesia, together with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the wider Indonesian community, has pledged to realize the hospital project as a concrete contribution of Indonesia to the people of Gaza.[]

Also Read: Turkish Author Merve Gülcemal Charms Fans at IIBF 2025

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza healthcare crisis Gaza hospital donation Indonesia Indonesia solidarity for Palestine Indonesian hospital for mothers and children Gaza Kitabisa Gaza donation campaign Maemuna Center digital donation Maemuna Center fundraising Gaza Palestine humanitarian aid Indonesia RSIA Indonesia in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Launches Digital Donation System for Construction of Hospital in Gaza

  • 7 minutes ago
Indonesia

AWG Sends Its Four Volunteers to Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Indonesia

Arriving in Gaza, Two Indonesian Doctors Serve at Nasser Hospital

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 19:42 WIB
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 12:02 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Advances Bill to Impose Death Penalty on Palestinian Detainees

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 23:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us