Macron Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Dialogue

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron called for direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine.

“I am thinking, in particular, about the eviction of Palestinian families, their demolition and settlement policies which are contrary to international law, which eliminates the possibility of establishing a Palestinian State to live in peace with Israel,” Macron said during a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Palace Elysee in Paris as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

“This peace also requires the resumption of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Abbas said that the option of a two-state solution was not adhered to by the Israeli occupation forces and Palestine has waited 74 years to get rid of the occupation.

“No one in the world lives under foreign occupation, except us,” he stressed.

Abbas called on European countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to recognize it with the aim of preserving the two-state solution before it is too late.

At Macron’s invitation, Abbas arrived in Paris on an official visit on Tuesday, after traveling from the Romanian capital, Bucharest. (T/RE1)

