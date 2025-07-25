Macron Announces France Will Recognize Palestinian State in September

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will officially recognize an independent State of Palestine, stressing the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and protect civilian lives.

Speaking to France24 on Friday, Macron said the formal announcement will be made during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.

“In line with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will deliver this declaration at the UN General Assembly this September,” Macron stated.

“Our top priority is to end the war in Gaza and save civilian lives. Peace is possible,” he added.

Macron emphasized that establishing a Palestinian state, ensuring its security, and guaranteeing full recognition of Israel remain key pillars for regional stability. “There is no alternative,” he asserted.

The decision follows a written commitment Macron sent to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming France’s intention to proceed with recognition.

The move has sparked outrage among Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. []

