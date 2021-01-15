M6,2 Earthquake Shook Majene Region, West Sulawesi

Majene, MINA – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rocked Majene, West Sulawesi. It occurred on Friday morning at around 01.28 a.m.

According to the analysis of the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the epicenter of the earthquake is located at the coordinates of 2.98 South Latitude (LS) and 118.94 East Longitude (BT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was on land, 6 kilometers (km) from the Northeast of Majene. While the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Information from the BMKG stated that earthquakes were also felt on the MMI II-III intensity scale in Makassar and Palu. While the IV-V scale is felt in Majene.

The earthquake is reported makes the office of the Governor of West Sulawesi collapsed as a result of this accident.

“It’s true that the information we got was that the governor’s office was severely damaged,” said Head of Data Information and Communication Center for Disaster (Kapusdatinkom) BNPB Raditya Jati, as quoted from detik.

Raditya also said at this time the electricity was still off. “While there is still a blackout,” said Raditya.

Based on the photos circulating, the post-earthquake Governor of West Sulawesi’s building seemed to have collapsed and left nothing. The ruins of the building seemed scattered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)