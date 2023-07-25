M 6.0 Earthquake Hits North Central Timor

Jakarta, MINA – An earthquake with a magnitude (M)6.0 hit Indonesian region in North Central Timor (TTU) on Tuesday.

The earthquake with a depth of 75 km and in 74 km northwest of North Central has no potential for a tsunami.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that residents of North Central Timor (TTU) and South Central Timor (TTS) districts, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province felt the shaking of an earthquake with a magnitude (M)6.0 at 08.25 a.m local time. according to a statement received by MINA.

A report from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of TTU Regency stated that residents felt shocks of moderate intensity. Vibrations of short duration of one to three seconds are felt by local residents.

BPBD officers carry out monitoring in their area. When the earthquake occurred, residents panicked and rushed out of their homes.

“This morning the earthquake occurred, shaking was felt in parts of North Central Timor and no one has reported the impact or loss yet,” said Yosefina from BPBD TTU via text message on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BPBD TTS Regency also informed residents to panic and run out of their houses. Moderate shaking is felt for about 1 to 3 seconds.

Based on the intensity of the earthquake as measured by the Modified Mercalli Intensity or MMI scale, the Kefamenanu, Soe, Alor and Maumere, Larantuka, Waingapu areas at II – III MMI, Lembata III MMI, Kupang, Ende and Atambua II MMI.

The parameters of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on the MMI III scale describe vibrations felt by residents inside the house and vibrations felt as if a truck was passing.

The areas of TTU and TTS districts have moderate to high earthquake hazard potential.

Based on the inaRISK analysis, 24 sub-districts in TTU Regency have this potential, while 32 sub-districts are in TTS.

Responding to the potential danger of an earthquake, BNPB appealed to local governments and residents to always be on alert.

One of them is that residents can ensure that the building structure remains in good condition when they want to return to their homes after the earthquake.

In addition, residents are expected not to be provoked by fake news or hoaxes that may be circulating during a crisis or disaster. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)