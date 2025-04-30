SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

LPPOM Responds to Pork DNA Findings, Reaffirms Commitment to Halal Integrity

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

President Director of LPPOM, Muti Arintawati.(Foto: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics (LPPOM) has responded to recent findings by the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) and the National Agency for Drug and Food Control (BPOM) regarding nine food products allegedly containing pork DNA.

According to BPJPH’s official statement on April 21, 2025, some halal-certified products were reported to contain porcine contaminants, substances derived from pigs. Addressing the issue, LPPOM President Director Ir. Muti Arintawati, M.Si., clarified that seven out of the nine products had undergone LPPOM’s halal audit process.

“Based on our internal audits, including audit documentation, auditor clarifications, and laboratory test results conducted during certification, no pork content was detected in these products,” Muti stated on Wednesday (April 30). She noted that the testing had been conducted using Real-Time PCR in certified laboratories.

These findings formed the basis for the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to issue halal fatwas, which are in turn used by BPJPH as the foundation for issuing halal certificates.

Additional Verification Measures

As part of its accountability, LPPOM has conducted independent re-testing of several products currently available on the market, despite some batches already being recalled. The tests were carried out in two accredited laboratories using Real-Time PCR based on the SNI 9278:2024 standard, along with LC-MS/MS analysis.

Products such as Corniche Fluffy Jelly Marshmallow, ChompChomp Car Mallow, ChompChomp Flower Mallow, and Hakiki Gelatin all tested negative for pork DNA, although the batch numbers differed from those identified in BPJPH’s initial findings..

LPPOM emphasized that discrepancies in the results warrant further investigation, potentially due to cross-contamination or batch-handling differences. The agency called for collaboration among stakeholders to identify root causes and prevent recurrence.

Post-Certification Oversight is Essential

LPPOM stressed that halal assurance must extend beyond the certification process and be maintained throughout the entire production and distribution chain. The agency expressed support for enhanced post-certification monitoring as mandated by Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024.

“Halal assurance is a sacred trust for the Muslim community. We are committed to upholding that trust, not just as a certification assessor, but as a guardian of public confidence,” said Muti.

She encouraged public involvement in overseeing halal product compliance. Suspicious products can be reported via the LPPOM call center at 14056 or WhatsApp at 0811-1148-696, and all reports will be followed up in coordination with BPJPH.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

