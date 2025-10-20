SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Light Rain Expected to Fall Over Most Parts of Jakarta This Monday

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Illustration: Cloudy skies over Jakarta.

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast that weather across the Jakarta metropolitan area on Monday will be dominated by light rain in most regions.

Light rain is expected to fall over nearly all parts of Jakarta, except for the Thousand Islands (Kepulauan Seribu), which are predicted to experience partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Air temperatures in Jakarta are forecast to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels will remain relatively high, at 64 to 95 percent.

The BMKG advised residents to remain cautious of sudden weather changes, particularly those engaging in outdoor activities in the morning and afternoon.

The weather forecast is expected to serve as a guide for Jakarta residents to plan their daily activities safely and comfortably amid the city’s dynamic weather conditions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

