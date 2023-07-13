LGBT Community in ASEAN Cancels Meeting in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week organizers canceled a meeting of ASEAN lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities in Jakarta.

The meeting was moved outside Indonesia after previously receiving criticism from various parties, including the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

“We affirm our call for ASEAN and governments to create dialogue with marginalized groups, including those who are discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC),” said Queer Advocacy Week ASEAN organizer Sogie. Caucus in his statement on Wednesday.

The organizers said they had monitored the situation before canceling planned activities in Jakarta. The ASEAN Sogie Caucus did not mention where the meeting would be held after it was canceled in Jakarta. It is known, ASEAN Sogie is incorporated in the Philippines.

“Our shared vision of an inclusive ASEAN region is based on the existence of a safe space for civil society and rights-holders to learn about the institution, to discuss issues that are important to them, and to collectively exercise our right to freely express our views on how ASEAN advance, or not, the human rights of our people,” he said.

ASEAN Sogie explained that it would continue to voice the protection of human rights. They also urged the ASEAN human rights mechanism to monitor attacks against human rights defenders.

“We urge the ASEAN human rights mechanism to monitor and respond to this,” the organization said.

Information about the meeting of the ASEAN LGBT community was originally known from a social media account, which has now been deleted. It was stated that the event with the theme ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week (AAW) would be held on 17-21 July 2023 in Jakarta. However, information on the location of the AAW is still unknown. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)