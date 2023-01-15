Left-wing Israeli Activists Join Protest Waving Palestinian Flags During Demonstrations

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli leftist activists participated with Palestinian activists in raising the Palestinian flag during a demonstration held in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Jerusalem.

Israeli and Palestinian activists oppose the directive issued by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the right-wing party, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

MK Israel of the Jewish-Arab communist party, Ofer Cassif’s Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash), wraps himself in a Palestinian flag during a demonstration.

On Twitter, the left-wing Israeli group Freedom for Jerusalem wrote that we had come to a demonstration in Jerusalem and raised the Palestinian flag.

For years, Israeli and Palestinian activists have organized demonstrations every Friday to protest the evacuation of Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah to replace them with Israeli settlers.

During the demonstrations, many waved Palestinian flags and chanted against the Israeli occupation and settlement projects. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)