Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

Beirut, MINA – The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated that an airstrike launched by the Zionist Israeli occupation forces into southern Lebanon killed two people and wounded seven others on Monday, local time.

In a recent escalation that disrupted the ceasefire in the southern Lebanese region, the Israeli military once again carried out an airstrike targeting a suburban area in the Nabatiyeh province. Two fatalities were recorded, one of them in the town of Doueir, while seven others suffered injuries.

Anadolu reported that one of the strikes reportedly hit a car in Doueir, which caught fire after being struck by an Israeli drone. Around five other vehicles were also damaged by the explosion.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah group had been agreed upon in November 2024 to end the prolonged conflict on the southern Lebanese border.

Also Read: Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

The Lebanese government, through its relevant ministries, strongly condemned the incident and accused it of being a ceasefire violation that could trigger further regional instability.

Observers suggest that this attack marks the risk of an increasingly open confrontation in the Lebanon–Israel border area, especially with the key contact points in southern Lebanon, which have previously been the arena for indirect conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan