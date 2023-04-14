Last Friday of Ramadan, a Quarter Million Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – More than a quarter of a million Palestinian worshipers including the West Bank today, Friday attended the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers on the 23rd day of the month of Ramadan 1444 H.

The Ministry of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem was quoted as saying by PIC that more than 250,000 worshipers observed the last Friday of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa despite the tight security imposed by the Israeli occupation of the city of Jerusalem and the entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since early in the morning, the occupation forces have been blocking the arrival of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank to the city of Jerusalem for Friday prayers.

As Khatib of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Shaykh Ikrima Sabri calls for the continuation of prayers and i’tikaaf at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, after the month of Ramadan, and makes every effort to be able to pray at all prayer times.

Shaykh Ikrimah emphasized that the faithful congregation in Al-Aqsa is a response of faith and a clear message to the invaders, violators and mosque raiders, that there is no room for bargaining over the mosque, nor for negotiating, nor for giving up a grain of land. from him.

He also called on every Muslim in the land of the Isra and Al-Miraj events to travel to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the month of Ramadan and other than Ramadan. Whatever happens, even if you have to be held at the entrance, then pray at that place.

Shaykh Ikrimah asked the rulers and scholars to assume responsibility and take their role towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian people are part of the Arab nation and the Arab people are part of the Islamic state.

The Al-Aqsa khatib said that the blessed mosque is the essence of the miracle of Isra and Mi’raj, and defending it is defending the Islamic faith, where the relationship with Palestine is a relationship of belief and faith, not by UN resolutions or by the Security Council.

Since dawn today, the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque were filled with crowds in large numbers, hundreds of vehicles and buses departed from the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian territories towards the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform i’tikaf in it.

After performing Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the youths organized a march on its grounds, during which they raised banners in support of the resistance, carrying the slogan for International Jerusalem Day, along with flags of Palestine, Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades.

On that occasion, thousands of youths took an oath to “protect Al-Aqsa Mosque” and support it, amid takbir and chants of resistance. (T/RE1)

