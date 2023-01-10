Lapid: Netanyahu Eliminates Democracy Amidst Judicial Reform Proposals

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “taking away democracy” in Israel amid disagreements over proposed judicial reforms.

“This is not a judicial reform, this is an extreme regime change […] this is separating Israel from the family of liberal states,” Lapid said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lapid, a former prime minister, warned that the proposed changes would allow the current coalition government to silence anyone who opposes it and would turn judges into politicians.

“The judges will be the judges of the government,” Lapid told a meeting for his Yesh Atid party.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin is planning a comprehensive reform of the justice system which, if enacted, would be the most radical change in the government system in Israel.

The proposed changes would severely limit the powers of the Supreme Court, give the government power to select judges, and end the Attorney General’s appointment of legal counsel to ministries.

On Sunday, Netanyahu defended the proposed judicial reforms, saying the changes aim to “represent the will of the electorate.”

The planned judicial reforms were also criticized by former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said the changes would lead to “civil war”, and would have “fatal repercussions” on Israel’s national security. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)