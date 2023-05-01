Labor Demonstration Centered on Horse Statue, National Monument, Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Demonstrations carried out by workers in commemoration of Labor Day (May Day) 2023 are centered in the Horse Statue area, Monas, Jakarta.

Those giving speeches included the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), the Confederation of National Trade Unions (KSPN), the Federation of Indonesian Metal Worker Unions (FSPMI), and the Labor Party.

The location for the demonstration had been planned in front of the State Palace and the Constitutional Court. However, both places were sterilized by the police.

The President of the Labor Party stated that as many as 50 thousand workers attended today’s May Day commemoration.

Apart from holding demonstrations in Jakarta, the May Day commemoration was also carried out simultaneously in various cities throughout Indonesia.

During the action, there were submissions of six demands from the workers. Among them, requesting the repeal of the Omnibus Law Law No. 6 of 2023 concerning Job Creation, Rejecting the Health Bill, and Voting for a 2024 Presidential Candidate who is Pro-Labour and Working Class. (T/RE1)

