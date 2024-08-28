Kremlin Urged France to Provide Evidence to Prove Telegram CEO Arrested not ‘Politically Motivated”

Moskow, MINA – France must provide substantial evidence to prove that the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, was not “politically motivated,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Peskov described French authorities’ accusations as “very serious” at a press briefing in Moscow, emphasizing the need for equally substantial evidence.

“Otherwise, this would be a direct attempt to restrict freedom of communication and, quite frankly, an act of intimidation against the head of a major company. This is precisely the kind of political maneuvering that (French President Emmanuel) Macron denied just yesterday, ” he said.

Macron claimed on Monday that Durov’s detention was due to an ongoing investigation and had no political motives.

Peskov noted that, while Russia is ready to assist Durov, the situation is complicated by the fact that he holds French citizenship.

“We hope that Mr. Durov has all the necessary resources to organize his legal defense,” he added.

Amid concerns that Russian public figures’ communications could be intercepted by Western intelligence agencies if Durov cooperates, the Kremlin spokesman advised officials not to use any messengers for official purposes.

“No messenger is secure from an information security standpoint, including Telegram,” he warned. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)