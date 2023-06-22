Knesset: Palestinian Resistance in Jenin Reminds Operations Gaza and Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – A member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) for the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, Limor Son Har-Melech said the Palestinian resistance to the Israeli army’s operations in the city of Jenin reminded him of the operations that took place in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

“We are in an absurd reality. The resistance fighters already know the methods used by the army, and they are just waiting for them,” Limor said as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Thursday.

“Anyone who saw the Israeli armored vehicles leaving there understands the increasing resistance forces in Jenin,” he added.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp Monday and encountered strong resistance from Palestinian fighters.

During the fighting, five Palestinians were reportedly killed and more than 90 injured, some seriously, including a 15-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, according to various media sources, Palestinian resistance forces ambushed soldiers in Jenin, wounding seven soldiers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)