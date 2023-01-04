King Salman Appoints Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi as Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia

The appointment and oath of office of ambassadors to friendly countries, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi as Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia, by King Salman was held at the Al-Yamamah Palace, Riyadh on Tuesday (4/1/2023). (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh, MINA – King Salman bin Abdulaziz appointed Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi as Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia.

The appointment and taking of the oath of office were held at the Al-Yamamah Palace, Riyadh on Tuesday local time, the Saudi National News Agency SPA reported.

Apart from appointing Faisal Al-Amudi, King Salman also appointed ambassadors to a number of countries including two women ambassadors in another effort to promote the empowerment of women in leadership positions in the country.

Saudi Ambassador appointed to a number of other friendly countries, among which are:

1. Ambassador to Cameroon Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mejfel.

2. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Faisal bin Hanif Al-Qahtani.

3. Ambassador to Ghana Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil.

4. Ambassador to Zambia Ali bin Saad Al-Qahtani.

5. Ambassador to Ivory Coast Saad bin Bakhit Al-Quthami.

6. Ambassador to Gabon Farraj Nader Farraj bin Nader.

7. Ambassador to Australia Sultan bin Fahd bin Khazim.

8. Ambassador to Finland Nisreen bint Hamad Al-Shibel.

9. Ambassador to Guinea Dr. Fahad bin Eid Al-Rashidi.

10. Ambassador and Chief of Mission of Saudi Arabia to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC) Haifa bint Abdulrahman Al-Jedia.

Meanwhile, the oath said by the appointed ambassadors was:

“I swear by Allah SWT to be loyal to my religion, the King, and the motherland, not divulge State secrets, safeguard its interests and regulations at home and abroad, and carry out my duties with honesty, integrity, and sincerity.”

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdulkareem Al-Khariji, and King Salman’s special assistant secretary, Tamim bin Abdulaziz Al-Salem.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)