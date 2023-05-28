Khartoum Seemed Calmer, Humanitarian Aid Begins to Enter

Khartoum, MINA – The capital of Sudan, Khartoum seemed calmer on Saturday morning when a seven-day ceasefire reduced the tension of fighting between the two military factions, although there was little humanitarian aid that could be distributed to the millions trapped in the region.

The ceasefire signed on Monday by the two warring parties, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) aims to secure the pathways for humanitarian aid sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

As quoted by Arab News, eyewitnesses said Khartoum was calmer, although there were reports of sporadic clashes during the night.

Gulf Broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported several clashes in northwestern Khartoum and southern Omdurman, a city adjacent to the capital.

In a statement, the RSF and SAF accused each other of soldiers violating the ceasefire and destroying state facilities in airstrikes.

The conflict, which has occurred since April 15, 2023, has killed at least 730 civilians and caused 1.3 million Sudanese to flee their homes for safer parts of the country.

“Our neighborhood has become a war zone. Services have collapsed and chaos has spread in Khartoum,” said Ahmed Salih, 52, a resident of the city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)