KH Anwar Iskandar Re-Elected as Chairman of Indonesia’s Ulema Council for 2025–2030

Jakarta, MINA – KH Anwar Iskandar has been re-elected as Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for the 2025–2030 term during the 11th National Congress (Munas XI) held in Jakarta on Saturday.

The selection process was conducted through a consensus-based deliberation involving 19 members of the formatur team.

Munas XI also appointed KH M. Cholil Nafis, KH Marsudi Syuhud, and Buya Anwar Abbas as Vice Chairmen. Meanwhile, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan was chosen to serve as Secretary-General.

The entire election process followed the MUI Organizational Regulation Number 01/PO-MUI/VI/2025, which outlines the procedures for selecting leadership. The stages included the election and confirmation of the formatur team, the selection of the chairman, and the structuring of the Executive Board and Advisory Council.

The 19-member formatur team consists of representatives from the outgoing MUI Central Executive Board, the Advisory Council, leaders of Islamic organizations, Muslim scholars, and pesantren representatives. []

