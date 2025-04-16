SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

KFC Shuts Down Hundreds of Outlets in Turkey Amid Global Boycott

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 45 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

Ankara, MINA – The global boycott in solidarity with Palestine has shut 537 KFC outlets in Turkey. The shutdown has affected more than 7,000 employees and dealt a significant blow to the American fast-food franchise. The move marks one of the largest franchise shutdowns in the country’s modern history. The report was cited from The Kashmiriyat on Tuesday.

The closures came after months of protests and boycotts targeting Western brands affiliated with Israel’s aggression in Gaza. KFC and Pizza Hut, operated under the umbrella of Yum! Brands became primary targets of the public boycott in Turkey.

Increasing public pressure led Yum! Brands to terminate its long-term partnership with the local partner, İş Gıda, in January, officially citing operational issues. However, sources within the company revealed a sharp decline in sales and brand reputation due to the boycott was the main reason behind the decision.

Facing financial collapse, İş Gıda filed for bankruptcy protection, disclosing debts exceeding 7.7 billion Turkish lira (approximately USD 214 million). CEO İlkem Şahin said he had even used his personal savings to try to keep the company running. “We are overwhelmed by debt, asset seizures, and a loss of consumer confidence,” he stated.

Also Read: Japanese Muslims Hold Peaceful Demonstration Outside Israeli Embassy, Urge Netanyahu’s Arrest

As a result, 283 KFC and 254 Pizza Hut branches were shut down. Employees, many unpaid since December 2024, staged protests in Istanbul and other cities, demanding clarity and compensation from Yum! Brands.

Frustration also spilled over to social media. “We served this company with loyalty,” one former manager posted on LinkedIn. “Now, all we ask for is justice and to be heard.”

The mass closure has sparked broader conversations about the economic and social impact of boycotts on multinational companies operating in countries with strong public support for Palestinian rights.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders in Protest Against Gaza Assault

KFC Shuts Down Hundreds of Outlets in Turkey Amid Global Boycott

