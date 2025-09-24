Key Regional Leaders Meet in New York to Address Gaza Situation

New York, MINA – A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders. The closed-door meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Anadolu Agency reported.

No further details have been disclosed about the discussions, but President Trump described the meeting as “very successful,” while Erdogan called it “very productive and positive.” Trump emphasized the importance of the talks, stating that they focused on finding solutions to the ongoing crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“I think Gaza is going to come along. We’re going to have a very important meeting. And my next meeting actually is going to be very important with leaders in the region,” Trump told reporters after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House confirmed that leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan also participated at the leader-level meeting. Trump stressed the goal of stopping the conflict and recovering hostages.

The meeting highlights the international effort to address the Gaza crisis amid rising tensions in the region. []

