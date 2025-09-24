SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Key Regional Leaders Meet in New York to Address Gaza Situation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders (photo: Anadolu Agency)
A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders (photo: Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders. The closed-door meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Anadolu Agency reported.

No further details have been disclosed about the discussions, but President Trump described the meeting as “very successful,” while Erdogan called it “very productive and positive.” Trump emphasized the importance of the talks, stating that they focused on finding solutions to the ongoing crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“I think Gaza is going to come along. We’re going to have a very important meeting. And my next meeting actually is going to be very important with leaders in the region,” Trump told reporters after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House confirmed that leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan also participated at the leader-level meeting. Trump stressed the goal of stopping the conflict and recovering hostages.

Also Read: Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

The meeting highlights the international effort to address the Gaza crisis amid rising tensions in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

Tagegypt Gaza crisis Gaza Strip hostage negotiations Indonesia international relations Jordan Middle East diplomacy Pakistan Qatar regional leaders meeting Saudi Arabia Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan UN General Assembly United Arab Emirates US President Donald Trump

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Key Regional Leaders Meet in New York to Address Gaza Situation

  • 3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • 5 hours ago
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Maps of Palestine (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UK Updates Official Maps to Recognize Palestine as a State

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
International

France Officially Recognizes State of Palestine, Macron Announces at UN Conference

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • 24 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu’s Cabinet Fractures Amidst Western Recognition of Palestine

  • 13 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • 14 hours ago
Religious Advice

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 07:52 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us