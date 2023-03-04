Keeping the Constitutional Commitment, MER-C: Indonesia Must Reject the Presence of Israeli Football Team

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad criticized Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association, Erick Thohir’s statement regarding the participation of the Israeli national football team in the U-20 World Cup which will be held on May 22-June 11 2023, in Indonesia.

He emphasized that all officials in Indonesia should have the same attitude, maintaining Indonesia’s constitutional commitment to defending and upholding justice and rejecting Israeli occupation with its various consequences.

“Don’t let the government turn a deaf ear to the wishes of the Indonesian people and friends of Palestine. A government that does not dare to reject the Israel indicates that the government is half-hearted in supporting Palestinian independence and avoids disrupting national interests,” Sarbini told MINA in Jakarta on Friday.

He also believes that as a friend of Palestine, the government should be consistent in Indonesia’s official stance, as the Father of the Nation, Bung Karno, did with the Israeli contingent.

Because if allowed to be capitalized by Israel as a permissive attitude and a form of acceptance of the crimes of their occupation of Palestine.

President Soekarno, for a long time, did not recognize and did not want to get involved with Israel or invite them to Indonesia. Like when the Asian-African Conference was held in Bandung. Including in sports.

President Sukarno even banned the Indonesian national team from competing against Israel in the 1958 World Cup Qualification and banned the Israeli national team from attending the 1962 Asian Games. Even though until 1962 Israel’s occupation and terror against Palestine had not been as extensive and as evil as it is today. Because before 1967 Israel only occupied 22% of Palestinian land, but now almost 85% of Palestinian land has been confiscated by Israel and is directly under the control of Israeli colonial power, with all its discrimination and injustice.

Erick Thohir’s statement when interviewed by media crew published in national media on Friday, said that Indonesia must guarantee anyone who will compete in the U-20 World Cup event in the country, including Israel.

The U20 World Cup will take place from 20 May to 11 June 2023. There are six stadiums to host the U-20 World Cup. Apart from the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Jakarta), there are Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium (Palembang), Si Starling Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya) and Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium (Bali). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)