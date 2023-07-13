Kashmir Martyrs’ Day Commemorated on 13th July

Srinagar, MINA – Kashmiris in the Indian-controlled territory and around the world commemorate the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today Thursday 13 July, Pakistan Radio reported.

Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed to pay homage to the martyrs on 13 July 1931. They had given their lives to break the shackles of Hindu conquest.

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day was marked by a total lockdown in India’s central government controlled Jammu and Kashmir, and a march to the Martyrs’ Cemetery at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the July 13 martyrs are buried.

Demonstrations, seminars and conferences will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all the major capital cities of the world to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiri martyrs who fell victim to the bullets of the Dogra forces.

In a statement, APHC leaders reaffirmed the determination of Kashmiris to continue the mission of the martyrs until it reaches its goal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)